Foreign inspiration

Expats bring their perspective from home to a new country, promoting innovation and cross-cultural collaboration. These are stories of diverse skills, interesting experiences, individual struggles and navigating tricky international cultures. They are pillars of cooperation between different countries," says Dr Jubin Shah, originally from Mumbai, now a resident of Germany. Shah, along with Londoner Redmond Bacon, a journalist, and Dr Saurabh Gautam, a scientist, have started a unique podcast series, Success Across Boundaries. "The diverse experiences of expats help to move industries forward and thus, they deserve to be celebrated. We believe that with this podcast, we can help facilitate common goals," Shah adds.

Launched in April this year, Shah, who is the Ambassador for German Indian Startup Exchange Program (GINSEP), believes this initiative can highlight hidden stories of individual experts, later to be tapped as resources for aspirants to work globally. Take Bacon for example. He has lived in Berlin for four years and has learned that while Germany offers a lot of opportunities for personal growth and a great quality of life, navigating social mores and bureaucracy can be challenging. "Therefore, we hope that the podcast helps make the transition smoother for others, especially those who face more bureaucratic hurdles such as visa applications," Bacon adds.

"Having done a PhD from IIT Delhi, I want to contribute to society via my scientific work and other social causes. This podcast will be helpful to any new expat or those with dreams to either study or work in foreign countries," Gautam shares.

The trio is inviting guests with professional experience across different geographies, who have crossed the initial career hurdles. The names cover scientists, business analysts, bankers, and career and startup experts. Gautam informs, "Our first guest, Drashtti Vasant, is a bioinformatician by training, who with her skills and experiences is currently working with Airbus in Hamburg, Germany. Our following guest, Amrita Dixit, is the head of career services with the EU Business School in Munich. The podcast list includes Swarna Nayak who has experience working in India, Australia and now in Germany as a Senior Business Analyst at Allianz. She gives her perspective on balancing personal and professional goals while achieving milestones in your career. Currently, we have covered professionals with experience of working in India, USA, Germany, Middle East, Australia and UK."

The podcasts range from 20 to 40 minutes in length. If any of you have an interesting expat story, reach out to them at success.boundaries@gmail.com

To listen: https://soundcloud.com/successacrossboundaries

