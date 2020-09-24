Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Passes Away in Mumbai After suffering Cardiac Arrest

Former Australian batsman and cricket commentator Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. Jones (59) was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dean Jones was part of the Australian team that lifted the 1987 World Cup held in India and Pakistan.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," Star India confirmed in a statement.

Dean Jones played 52 Tests for Australia, scoring 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55 with 11 centuries and 14 fifties. In 164 ODIs, Jones scored 6,068 runs at 44.61 with seven tons and 46 fifties. In 1986, against India in Chennai, Dean Jones battled exhaustion and heat to make a memorable double century in an epic Test match that ended in a tie. After retiring from international cricket, Jones became a renowned commentator commentating in cricket events across the world.

Cricket Australia, took to their official micro-blogging site to share the tragic news and posted a video of his batting feat

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to express grief over the sudden demise of the Australian cricketer.

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.

A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.

Star India's official statement

