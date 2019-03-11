Former BCCI president IS Bindra is on the write line

cricket



IS Bindra at the PCA Stadium in Mohali

Former Indian cricket board president and Punjab Cricket Association's enduring torchbearer Inderjit Singh Bindra, is keeping himself busy. "I am enjoying my retirement from cricket and writing a book on my 40-year association with the game," Bindra, 75, told mid-day at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium.

"My book is about my entire journey as a passionate cricket lover and administrator. I have seen so many things in Indian and international cricket - right from the 1980s when India was a mere member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) - to its transformation as a powerful force in the game. My book is about all this," said Bindra, a former ICC executive board member.

Bindra took over as PCA president in 1978 and served till 2014, the year he announced his retirement from cricket administration. He played a key role in getting the ICC World Cup to India in 1987 (Pakistan were joint hosts).

"Bringing the World Cup [to India] was not the factor that changed the face of Indian cricket but India winning the World Cup in 1983 changed everything," Bindra remarked.

