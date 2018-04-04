Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan visits hometown Bhopal

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan visits Bhopal for a few days before returning to Mumbai, where she is shooting for Box Cricket League



Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan is finally in her hometown, Bhopal, after getting eliminated from the show last December. "Bhopal is my home. Visiting the place gives me immense pleasure and peace. I feel blessed after meeting my family, friends and neighbours. My aunt and mother were surprised to see me," Arshi said in a statement.

"I'm here for a few days and will return to Mumbai soon. I was busy shooting for Box Cricket League and other shows so, I finally got time to be home," she added. Arshi was also seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

During her stint on Bigg Boss, Arshi Khan was Google India's second-most searched entertainer of 2017, after Sunny Leone.

Arshi also made headlines for some controversial images and videos that she posted on social media. She claimed to be in a relationship with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi in September 2015 and even went on to claim that they have been physically intimate. Arshi then said that self-proclaimed spiritual leader Radhe Maa ran a prostitution ring and that she had been approached to join it.

A fatwa was issued against her in 2016 for posting pictures of herself in a bikini underneath a hijab along with another photo of herself in a burkha, on her Facebook account, after which her official page on the social media platform was blocked. Arshi even received an arrest warrant while she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 11.

- With inputs from IANS

