Former BSP MP's son brandishes gun at guests in Delhi hotel

A screengrab of the incident where Pandey is seen holding the gun

The son of a former BSP MP was booked for allegedly brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel, a video of which went viral on social media.

The accused, Ashish Pandey, hails from Lucknow and is the son of former BSP MP, Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is a sitting MLA in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Police said an FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and IPC sections. The complaint about was received on Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel in RK Puram, following which a look out circular was issued, police sources said.

The Hyatt Regency in Delhi maintained that they were taking the incident "seriously" and would cooperate in the probe.

