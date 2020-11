Former CAB joint secretary Saradindu Pal passes away at 77

Former Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Saradindu Pal died on Wednesday after prolonged illness, family sources informed. He was 77 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

"He was suffering from ill health for past one year and recently recovered from COVID-19. However the dreaded illness that he had for past one year took a toll on his health," former BCCI finance committee member and close ally Biswarup Dey confirmed the news to PTI.

Pal was known for his friendly nature during his tenure as the joint secretary between 2005-2007. A lifelong Jagmohan Dalmiya loyalist, Pal was a typical Kolkata Maidan veteran, who ran Kumartuli Club, that played both cricket and football in top division.

