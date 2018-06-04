Former Crime Patrol host Annup Sonii on front foot to fight crime

After quitting Crime Patrol, Annup Sonii to feature as lead in dramatised eight-part show based on real-life crimes for web platform



Annup Sonii

The lemon that life has thrown his way certainly carries the bitter taste of satire, given that Annup Sonii — who quit hosting the real-life inspired show Crime Patrol to return to acting — is now set to work on a series on similar lines. Like the crime show that Sonii hosted for eight years before calling it quits in March, this one will also be inspired by real-life events, but will be dramatised for cinematic appeal."

A source in the know tells mid-day that Sonii will take a break from hosting duties to play the protagonist in each of the eight episodes. "Annup will portray eight different characters in the eight episodes. The makers are brainstorming on the cases they wish to explore, with Annup also helping them zero in on the final list. Special emphasis is being given to the writing, because they don't want to unnecessarily sensationalise topics," the source says of the cases that may touch upon crime, drug abuse and rape. "Each episode will be shot in a different Indian city."

Confirming the news to mid-day, Annup Sonii says, "The concept is interesting and excites me as an actor. Currently, things are yet to be finalised." Being created for an OTT platform, the currently untitled show, the source says, is scheduled to go on floors by the end of the year. "An announcement can be expected by the end of this month."

