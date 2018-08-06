Former domestic help arrested for stealing gold, diamonds worth 15 lakh

crime

All the locks, except back door, were found intact after which she lodged an FIR at New Friends Colony

The Delhi Police has arrested a former domestic help for theft at his owner's house in New Friends Colony and recovered diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh. The police has arrested 27-year-old Roop Narain, who worked as a cook for the last seven years and left the job two months ago and opened a dhaba which was not running well.

The stolen jewellery worth Rs 15 lakhs was recovered at the instance of accused from his native place at Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, they said. According to the complainant, she left for Hyderabad on July 22 and returned on July 25 and found that jewellery items, including diamonds, polki and kundan necklaces, ear rings, pendent, bracelet, were missing from her bedroom's drawer. All the locks, except back door, were found intact after which she lodged an FIR at New Friends Colony.

