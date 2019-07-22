Former escort Helen makes an apology to Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen

football

The former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is alleged to have slept with Helen at a Manchester hotel

Former escort Helen Wood, who allegedly had a relationship with former England captain Wayne Rooney, has apologised to the footballer's wife Coleen and said she didn't deserve anything.

The former Manchester United star, 33, is alleged to have slept with Helen at a Manchester hotel in 2009 while Coleen was pregnant with their first son Kai.

The winner of British reality TV show Big Brother 15, had earlier slammed Coleen for putting up with husband's cheating and said she should dump the Major League Soccer star.

In an interview with British tabloid, Sunday People, Helen said: "I am sorry to Coleen, she didn't deserve anything. I used to have a really pig-headed attitude towards the situation. I used to say 'If she wants to stick with him that's her own fault'.



"Now I'm a bit older, I'm like, she's just a mum who wants to be with her family, leave the girl alone. We all know a woman who puts up with a cheat. It's unfortunate that hers is used as entertainment," she added.

Wayne Rooney currently plays for Major League Soccer club D.C. United. He has played much of his career as a forward, and he has also been used in various midfield roles. Wayne Rooney is the record goalscorer for the England national team and for Manchester United. At club level, he has won every honour available in English, European and Continental football, with the exception of the UEFA Super Cup. Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick are the only English players to win the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, League Cup, UEFA Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Wayne Rooney has also captained the England national team in football World Cup.

