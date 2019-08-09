Search

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS for medical check-up

Updated: Aug 09, 2019, 20:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent

According to sources, former finance minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted to AIIMS for a medical check-up

Arun Jaitley

On Friday, former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. 66-year-old Jaitley was admitted to the hospital after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. At present, he is under observation, sources from AIIMS said.

According to the hospital sources, Arun Jaitley was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 10 am. Furthermore, the source revealed that Jaitley is under observation and a team of doctors including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists are monitoring his condition, reports news agency PTI.

Arun Jaitley, who is a lawyer by profession, was earlier admitted to AIIMS for treatment in May 2019. Jaitley had been an important leader and held the Finance Ministry post in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure.

Jaitley did not contest the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha Elections owing ill health. In May 2018, he had undergone a renal transplant and Piyush Goyal had filled his place as an interim finance minister and presented the Union Budget too.

Jaitley had also stopped attending office since early April 2018 but was later back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.  He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009-2014. Besides being a politician, Jaitley is also a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.

According to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted for a medical check-up.

As per the latest information, Arun Jaitley is hemodynamically stable and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit at AIIMS.

With inputs from PTI

