Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS for medical check-up

According to sources, former finance minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted to AIIMS for a medical check-up

On Friday, former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. 66-year-old Jaitley was admitted to the hospital after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. At present, he is under observation, sources from AIIMS said.

According to the hospital sources, Arun Jaitley was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 10 am. Furthermore, the source revealed that Jaitley is under observation and a team of doctors including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists are monitoring his condition, reports news agency PTI.

Arun Jaitley, who is a lawyer by profession, was earlier admitted to AIIMS for treatment in May 2019. Jaitley had been an important leader and held the Finance Ministry post in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure.

Jaitley did not contest the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha Elections owing ill health. In May 2018, he had undergone a renal transplant and Piyush Goyal had filled his place as an interim finance minister and presented the Union Budget too.

Jaitley had also stopped attending office since early April 2018 but was later back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009-2014. Besides being a politician, Jaitley is also a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted pic.twitter.com/nW91PEEl25 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

According to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted for a medical check-up.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi: Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zqq8lK9dTP — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

As per the latest information, Arun Jaitley is hemodynamically stable and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit at AIIMS.

