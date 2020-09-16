Former India cricketer Sadashiv Patil passes away at 86

Former India player Sadashiv Raoji Patil, who represented the country in one Test, died at his residence in Kolhapur on Tuesday.

He was 86 and is survived by wife and two daughters. "He died in his sleep in the wee hours of Tuesday at his residence in Ruikar Colony," Ramesh Kadam, a former office-bearer of Kolhapur District Cricket Association, told PTI.

Patil, who was a pace bowling all-rounder, played a Test match against New Zealand in 1955.

