Search

Former India cricketer Sadashiv Patil passes away at 86

Updated: 16 September, 2020 07:27 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

He was 86 and is survived by wife and two daughters.

Sadashiv Patil. Pic/SR Patil's family album
Sadashiv Patil. Pic/SR Patil's family album

Former India player Sadashiv Raoji Patil, who represented the country in one Test, died at his residence in Kolhapur on Tuesday.

He was 86 and is survived by wife and two daughters. "He died in his sleep in the wee hours of Tuesday at his residence in Ruikar Colony," Ramesh Kadam, a former office-bearer of Kolhapur District Cricket Association, told PTI.

Patil, who was a pace bowling all-rounder, played a Test match against New Zealand in 1955.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 16 September, 2020 06:25 IST

Tags

cricket newssports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK