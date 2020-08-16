Former Indian cricketer, Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan passes away

Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan, who had been admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73. Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for COVID-19 treatment, and his condition was stated to be critical on Saturday.

Chauhan was UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of Chauhan. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses deep sorrow over the passing away of Uttar Pradesh Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chetan Chauhan was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar. He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969. The right-handed batsman went on to play 40 Tests, managing to score 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57.

The right-handed batsman also played 7 ODIs in his career, in which he scored 153 runs with the highest score being 46 against New Zealand in Sydney. Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2000 runs but without a century.

Earlier on August 2, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani succumbed to coronavirus in Lucknow..

