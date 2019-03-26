Former MP Jaya Prada joins Bharatiya Janata Party

national

Jaya Prada had made her political debut in 1994 with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but later quit due to differences with party chief Chandrababu Naidu

Jaya Prada

Veteran actor and former MP Jaya Prada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

The actor-turned-politician was inducted into the party by BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav and the party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

Jaya Prada had made her political debut in 1994 with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but later quit due to differences with party chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The actress then joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) but was expelled on account of alleged anti-party activities in 2010.

The former SP leader had won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates