Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to hospital due to 'cardiac issues'

Pakistan's caretaker government today decided to shift jailed former prime minister to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after irregular ECG and blood reports

Nawaz Sharif

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif needs to be immediately shifted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Islamabad from Adiala Jail after suffering serious cardiac complications, an official said. Sharif, 68, is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family's purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since July 13.

Last week, it was reported that Sharif is on the verge of a kidney failure and doctors have recommended to shift him to a hospital immediately. Pakistan's caretaker government today decided to shift jailed former prime minister to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after irregular ECG and blood reports.

The decision was taken by the Punjab government which has administrative control of the Adiala jail after a team of doctors recommended that Sharif needed proper medication and care as he has been suffering from acute pain in both his arms, likely due to lack of adequate blood circulation.

"Sharif will be shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad where preparations have been made to keep the high-profile prisoner," Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed said. Earlier, a team of doctors headed by Dr Ejaz Qadeer and comprising cardiologist Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shaji Siddiqui, neurologist Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood carried out medical checkup of Sharif after he complained of pain in chest.

Dr Malik, head of the PIMS cardiology department, suggested that authorities shift Sharif to the hospital as his blood tests showed clotting which, according to the doctor, was an alarming sign considering his medical history. His ECG was also not satisfactory. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo lives with diabetes and has also undergone bypass surgery in 2016. He currently takes medication for his heart condition, cholestrol and diabetes.

Last week, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to caretaker Punjab government seeking better facilities for them at Adiala Jail.

Shehbaz had asked the authorities to ensure continuous provision of medicines and medical examination to Sharif from his personal doctor as he was suffering from dehydration and his blood urea content was 50 per cent higher than it should have been.

A medical team also recommended that he be shifted to the hospital as his heart beat was not normal and the presence of urea in the blood may affect his kidney. However, Sharif refused to be moved to a hospital and insisted that medical treatment be provided to him in the prison.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around the Adiala Jail. Security personnel have been deployed around its premises and also special arrangements have also been made at PIMS.

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif, His Daughter Maryam To Remain In Jail Until Elections

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever