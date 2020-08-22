Former Palghar corporator's son killed in accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

The son of a former corporator from Palghar was killed in an accident near Manor on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ovaiz Lulania (22), son of former Palghar corporator Javed Lulania. According to the Manor police, the incident occurred at around 5 pm. Ovaiz was driving an Innova car from Mumbai to Palghar when he lost control of four-wheeler and rammed the vehicle into the bridge wall over the Vaitarna River near Durves village.

The police said that the speed of the car was so high that the front portion of the car was mangled and Ovaiz died on the spot. The traffic police rushed to the spot and pulled out the victim from the mangled car using a crane.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police officer from Manor police station said. A case of negligence and rash driving has been registered, another officer said.

