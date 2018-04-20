Former pop band NSYNC teases cryptic Dirty Pop-up on Twitter

The news of the pop-up comes less than two weeks before the band is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former pop band *NSYNC has teased a mysterious Dirty Pop-Up on social media. "Dirty Pop…Up," the band's official Twitter account tweeted on Monday night, alongside an image detailing that the pop-up would be held here on April 28 through May 1, with the hashtag #TheDirtyPopUp, reports ew.com. The pop-up is a play on their 2001 single Pop.

The news of the pop-up comes less than two weeks before the band is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On April 30, the band, which consisted of Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick, will be permanently cemented in Hollywood history. Despite the honour, the band previously said it has no plans to make new music or tour.

"We always appreciate the love and excitement from our fans," the band tweeted. "When there is real news from *NSYNC you will hear it from all of us."

The last time they appeared together was in 2013 at Kirkpatrick's wedding to Karly. They also reunited at the 2013 MTV VMA Awards, when Timberlake received the Video Vanguard award.

