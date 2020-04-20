Former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki is a red-hot baker!
Former Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has turned to baking during weekends during the Coronavirus lockdown
Former Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has turned to baking during weekends during the Coronavirus lockdown.
On Sunday, the former World No. 1 Instagrammed this picture to her 1.4 million followers, of a red velvet cake she baked and wrote: "Weekdays are for fitness. Weekends are for baking [and eating]. First time baking a layered red velvet cake with homemade vanilla cream cheese frosting! I think it was a success!" To this, her NBA star hubby David Lee replied: "Definitely a success! Two pieces in and I'm ready for a nap."
