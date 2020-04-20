Former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki is a red-hot baker!

Former Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has turned to baking during weekends during the Coronavirus lockdown.

On Sunday, the former World No. 1 Instagrammed this picture to her 1.4 million followers, of a red velvet cake she baked and wrote: "Weekdays are for fitness. Weekends are for baking [and eating]. First time baking a layered red velvet cake with homemade vanilla cream cheese frosting! I think it was a success!" To this, her NBA star hubby David Lee replied: "Definitely a success! Two pieces in and I'm ready for a nap."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news