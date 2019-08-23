Former WWE star Nikki Bella still cries over John Cena break-up

other-sports

Bella split from Cena last year just weeks before they were due to tie the knot

Nikki Bella

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Nikki Bella, who is currently dating Russian-American dancer Artem Chigvintsev, says there are times when she still cries thinking about her break-up with John Cena. Bella split from Cena last year just weeks before they were due to tie the knot.

Speaking on The Bellas podcast, Nikki said: "As far as how you get over a break-up, you really have to do the work on yourself. You really, truly, have to love yourself and every day dedicate something to you that is making you better. You also have to let yourself cry. That's one thing my life coach helped me a lot with, because I still have days when I cry about my break-up."



John Cena

Nikki explained she finds crying therapeutic. "We were together for a long time, we had an amazing relationship, bond and a lot of love for each other. But, every day when I need to cry, I let myself cry, because crying is healing. When those tears come, I don't try to hold them in, I find a quiet place and I cry. Also, on top of it, I meditate."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates