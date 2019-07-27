Four arrested and over 12 kg gold seized in Kolkata, Siliguri by DRI

national

The four accused were travelling from Guwahati on the Howrah-bound Saraighat Express

Kolkata: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted two gold smuggling rackets in Kolkata and Siliguri, and has reportedly seized 12.5 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at Rs 4.44 crores.

An official said on Saturday said that four persons - Bapi Bairagi, Nuton Bairagi, Ashim Singha and Kumkum Singha - were intercepted at the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station Saturday and seized an amount of gold from them. The action was taken in a drive against gold smuggling syndicates.

"During interrogation, they said they had visited Guwahati to offer puja at Kamakhya Temple. However, 36 pieces of gold of foreign origin weighing almost 6 kg was recovered and seized from their possession," the official said.

On friday, the officials apprehended three persons - Sujit Rakshit, Sanjib Rakshit and Milan Swarnakar in yet another case of smuggling. The acccused were travelling from a Howrah-bound bus at Kaikhali on VIP Road and the officials seized over 6 kg smuggled gold from them.

"Around 6.5 kg gold was found concealed in specially made 'waist belts' worn by the three persons. During interrogation, they have admitted that the gold was smuggled from Bangladesh through the Bongaon border and meant to be delivered to a person in Kolkata," the official said.

With the present seizure, the DRI has seized 62 kg gold so far in the current financial year, the official added.

