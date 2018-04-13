Four arrested for gold smuggling in Bengal

The four persons arrested from West Bengal in two different operations





About 7 kg of gold including 2 kg of foreign-origin yellow metal was seized and four persons arrested from West Bengal in two different operations conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, an official said on Friday.

"Acting on a tip-off, one person coming in a car from Jaigon at the India-Bhutan border to Siliguri was arrested and 2 kg of foreign-origin gold was seized from him," a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said.

On immediate follow up at the residence of the suspected recipient at Siliguri, huge cash amounting to nearly Rs 40 lakh was recovered and the recipient of gold was also arrested, the official said.

In another operation, two persons, Dubeal and K. Thikka Khan, were arrested near Kolkata airport and 5 kg gold valued at Rs 1.55 crore was recovered from them, the official said.

"The gold in the form of one solid bar and three chains were found concealed inside the metal rods of a sports scooter cycle," a DRI statement added.

