Four arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's cop murder

Four people have been arrested for the alleged involvement in the killing of a police constable and snatching his weapon from the residence of a separatist leader here earlier this year, police said today. Constable Farooq Ahmad was killed while he was guarding Hurriyat conference leader Fazal Haq Qureshi's residence in Soura area of the city on February 25. The four accused - Umar Noor Bhat, Waseem Ahmad Sofi, Ubaid Zoji and Adil Majid Bhat -- were apprehended yesterday, a police spokesperson said.

He said initial investigations revealed the role of local militant Isa Fazli, but later it was found that two more militants - Syed Owais Shafi and Tawseef Ahmad - were involved in the attack along with the four associates. The spokesperson said the conspiracy was hatched at Adil's house in Chatabal area. The associates had carried out reconnaissance of Qureshi's residence on the day of the attack.

Umar carried the three militants in a car, while Waseem checked the presence of any security forces in the area, the official said.

After carrying out the attack, they fled away with Ubaid and Waseem on motorbikes after which Umar transported them out in the car, he added.

The three militants were later killed in an encounter at Hakoora in Anantnag district.

