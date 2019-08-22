Four arrested with 10,000 Yaba tablets, fake currency notes in Bengal

crime

Apart from drugs and fake notes, the police also managed to seize three bikes were from the four accused

On Thursday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 10,000 Yaba tablets along with Rs 1.96 lakh fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in West Bengal. The NCB team arrested four drug traffickers in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

According to a police official, one of the accused, identified as Rinku Seikh, a resident of Omarpur in the Murshidabad district was arrested with the tablets weighing one kg. Later, the police arrested three more persons who were involved in drug trafficking.

The three accused were identified as Ajnabi Ahamed, Bani Israil Seikh and Lakhan Ghosh, who were arrested from the Jangipur area. Apart from drugs and fake notes, the police also managed to seize three bikes were from them.

In a similar incident, the Kolkata police arrested six persons from the Eden Gardens area and seized over 2,000 party drug tablets from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, the team of Kolkata police laid a trap around Babughat and Eden Gardens area and nabbed the six-member gang with 'Yaba' tablets.

According to the police sources, a drug is a tablet form of methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant which was likely to be manufactured in the hideouts in the city with raw materials being smuggled from Myanmar through the Bangladesh border. During the police interrogation, it was revealed that the gang used to supply the party drug to different hotels and night clubs in the city.

