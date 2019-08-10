Four dead, five injured as building collapses in Gujarat due to heavy rains

national

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital according to Superintendent of Police Divya Mishra

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Nadiad: Around four persons that included a one-year-old girl, were killed when a three-storey building collapsed in Nadiad town of Gujarat following heavy rains. Five others were also reported to be injured, officials said on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Kamranbhai Ansari (45), Alina (1), Poonamben Sachdev (45) and Rajesh Darji (65). The three-storey building that collapsed was a Gujarat Housing Board construction.

The building which collapsed on Friday night is located in Pragati Nagar area of the town in Kheda district. Kheda Superintendent of Police Divya Mishra said, "Total nine persons were trapped after the building collapsed, of whom four died, while five sustained injuries. They have been admitted to a government hospital."

The rescue operation involving a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade from Nadiad, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad, as well as personnel of the district police lasted for seven hours and ended at 6 am.

As per the data provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre, Nadiad town received 201 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates