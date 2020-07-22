Mumbai: Four-feet long monitor lizard rescued from car bonnet in Vasai

The Fire department of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation rescued a four-feet long monitor lizard that had taken shelter in the bonnet of a car in Vasai west. It took nearly three hours to pull the reptile out of the car.

Fire officials with the monitor lizard after it was rescued

“I was at home when I spotted a monitor lizard at around 11:30 am on Tuesday. I thought it will go into the jungle. But after lunch, one of our neighbours called me and informed me that a crocodile-like creature has entered the bonnet of my car. We called the fire department and two officials came. They tried to pull out the monitor lizard but its grip inside the machines was very strong and could not be pulled out in the first try,” said Manish Kanabar, the owner of the car.

Kanabar further said that five more officials were later called from the fire department. They opened the bonnet of the car and rescued the monitor lizard after three hours.

Chief fire officer Dilip Palav said, “The monitor lizard was handed over to the forest department.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news