Four gangsters arrested for killing rival gang member in Madurai, Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu police arrested four persons of a gang who were allegedly involved in killing a rival gang's member in K. Pudur area in Madurai. The police also managed to recover the murder weapon which was used to commit the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nijamudeen, Karthick, Thoubeek, and Harikrishnan. According to the police sources, the victim, identified as Raja was driving a two-wheeler when he was ambushed by a gang of eight persons who attacked him using stones and knives.

After sustaining injuries, the victim tried to escape but fell down after running for a short distance on the road, reports ANI. After conducting the investigation by examining the CCTV footage at the scene of the crime, the police is on the lookout about the whereabouts of the four remaining members of the gang who attacked Raja.

According to the police sources, Raja was accused in a murder case of a member of the rival gang in 2016.

In a similar incident, Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Jasram Gurjar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Behror, Rajasthan. According to police sources, Jasram Gurjar was a history-sheeter and had 14-15 criminal cases filed against him.

The police revealed that unidentified criminals shot him dead in the village. His body was later sent for post-mortem. In the meanwhile, the deceased's family accused the "Laden Gang" to be behind the murder as the two gangs have clashed with each other in the past too.

With inputs from ANI

