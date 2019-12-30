Four girls expelled after video of them drinking at a party in uniform goes viral

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Four girls were expelled from their college after a video of them drinking with male friends went viral on social media.

The group was celebrating the birthday of one of the girls in a house that belonged to her parents at Sitharkadu village, 10 km from college, around six weeks ago, according to a Times of India report.

The incident came to light on December 24 after a video was circulated on social media.

The video shows over four girls of Dharmapuram Adhinam Arts College in Mayiladuthurai in their college uniform and the fourth one in casual clothes. The report said the boys in the video are the birthday girl's relatives.

While one girl is a second-year BA English literature student, the others are studying in second-year BBA.

On December 26, the college principal Swaminathan called for a meeting after he saw the video and decided to take disciplinary action after conducting an inquiry.

According to the college circular, the expulsion will come into effect on January 2, 2020. S Swaminathan was quoted by TOI as saying that the college has its own set of rules and regulations. He said the party was held without the knowledge of the girl's parents and one of the boys had recordered it and posted on social media.

"Thought it did not happen on college campus, anyone can find out that the girls are from our college from their uniform," the principal said.

Bharathidasan University registrar G Gopinath said as the incident has affected the reputation of the college, the management has every right to act against erring students.

The report added that the University can intervene only if the students approach the vice-chancellor.

