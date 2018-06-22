Search

Four Indian boxers in semis

Jun 22, 2018, 10:15 IST | PTI

Sonia produced an assured performance to defeat local favourite Myagmar Gundegmaa to make the last-four stage. Lovlina was equally dominating in her 5-0 win over Thailand's Suchada Panich

India were assured of four medals at the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia after four boxers from the country, including world and Asian silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg), advanced to the semi-finals yesterday.

Joining her in the last-four stage were Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Himanshu Sharma (49kg) and Ashish (64kg). All the four boxers are guaranteed of at least a bronze medal each. However, world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi (51kg) bowed out in the quarterfinal stage after losing a close bout to Mongolian Myagmardulam Nandinsetseg 1-4.

