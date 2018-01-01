Four jawans, three terrorists killed in attack on CRPF camp

Director General of Police S P Vaid said security forces had an input about an impending terrorist strike in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days



The 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force, which was stormed by terrorists in Pulwama on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Heavily armed terrorists yesterday launched a pre-dawn attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, killing four personnel of the force and injuring three others, a security forces spokesperson said. CRPF spokesperson Rajesh Yadav said the bodies of two terrorists have also been recovered while one more is believed to have been killed. "Four CRPF jawans have been killed and three others are injured. The bodies of two terrorists have also been recovered. We believe another terrorist has also been killed," Yadav said.

He said intermittent firing is still going on and one terrorist is believed to be holed up in building block. A CRPF official said the "heavily armed militants stormed the camp around 2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries." Yadav said the terrorists fired indiscriminately injuring three CRPF personnel.

One of the injured personnel was identified as Saifuddin, a resident of Nowgam here, officials said. Director General of Police S P Vaid said security forces had inputs about an impending terrorist strike in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days. Terming the attack as "unfortunate", Vaid said as long as Pakistan keeps sending terrorists, security forces and people of Kashmir will continue to go through this. The CRPF camp serves as a training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in the Valley. A J&K police team is also co-located with CRPF in this camp.