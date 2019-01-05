Four killed in massive crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

national

A speeding truck collided with three vehicles coming in the opposite direction on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway killing four people, including three women, and injuring five others on Friday morning. The police have identified the deceased as Nikita Angre, 26, her mother Chitra, 59, Murnalini Kudekar, 65, and the driver of the truck, Hasan Patel, 32. An accident case has been registered with the Khopoli police against Patel.

Superintendent of Police (highway) Vijay Patil said, "The cement truck was heading to Mumbai from Pune. At the tunnel, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to jump the road divider, and hit a Swift, a Cerelio and an Innova. The impact of the crash sent the Swift hurtling 100 feet into a quarry. The Kurdekar family were in the Swift, while the Angre family were in the Cerelio. There were three people in the Innova."

