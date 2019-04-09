Four match women's IPL to be played this year

cricket

The CoA along with three BCCI office bearers met in the Capital to discuss various issues related to IPL and Cricket Operations

Virat Kohli

The Indian squad for the ICC World Cup will be selected on April 15 in Mumbai, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided yesterday. The CoA along with three BCCI office bearers met in the Capital to discuss various issues related to IPL and Cricket Operations.

The last date for announcing the World Cup squads is April 23 but BCCI has decided to announce it eight days prior to the scheduled date. The World Cup will begin on May 30 in the United Kingdom. The decision was informally taken at an earlier date but was announced yesterday.

Four-match women's IPL

Meanwhile, the CoA also decided on the format of the mini Women's IPL which will be played with three teams. There will be four games instead of the odd-exhibition match played last year.

"The matches will be held at 8 pm which is also TV prime time for men's matches. One game will be held in Visakhapatnam and other games will be in all likelihood held in Bangalore," said a source.

