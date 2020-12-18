Search

Four medals assured for India at boxing World Cup

Updated: 18 December, 2020 09:15 IST | PTI | New Delhi

India were assured of medals without a single blow being exchanged at boxing's World Cup in Cologne, Germany after four pugilists found themselves in semi-finals when draws were unveiled on Thursday

This picture has been used for representational purpose
This picture has been used for representational purpose

India were assured of medals without a single blow being exchanged at boxing's World Cup in Cologne, Germany after four pugilists found themselves in semi-finals when draws were unveiled on Thursday. Physio Rohit Kashyap testing COVID-19 positive caused some anxiety in the contingent.

Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg) among men and Pooja Rani (75kg), Manisha (57kg) and Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) in the women’s draw will start their campaigns in the semis -finals due to the small size of their respective draws. However, none of the travelling boxers returned positive.

