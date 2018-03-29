Four men arrested for electricity wire theft from Delhi Metro network

Four men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing electricity wires from the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro, police said today



Four men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing electricity wires from the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro, police said today. The four accused were identified as Dilshad (22), Ali Hasan alias Lala (23), Saddam (24) and Imran (27). They had carried out several thefts in the Metro network in the past one month.

Police said that Dilshad and Hasan were employed as labourers by a project company of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. On March 7, DMRC official Praveen Gupta filed five cases of overhead cable theft that allegedly occurred from January 23 to March 5, they added.

On the basis of a tip-off, Dilshad, Hasan and Saddam were arrested on March 27, said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro). Two country-made pistols, along with live cartridges, were recovered from them. Subsequently, Imran, who used to buy the stolen cable from them, was also nabbed.

