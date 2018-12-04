Four men kidnap and assault cab driver, force his wife to strip naked on video call

crime

The unidentified assailants thrashed him multiple times, video-called his wife and took screenshots of her after making her strip

Bengaluru: An Ola driver experienced the worst ride of his life on Friday when he accepted a booking from Adugodi to Dommasandra. Four men, who boarded the taxi, took him to an isolated place and robbed him. The unidentified assailants thrashed him multiple times, video-called his wife demanded her to strip and then took screenshots of her.

The incident occurred around 10.20 pm when he received a booking from four customers. Before reaching the destination, the unidentified assailants asked him to drive further past their home. When the cab reached an isolated place, they assaulted him and took away his car keys. The miscreants then tied him up at the back seat of the car and drove to a burial ground at Ramanagara, where the gang assaulted him once again and demanded money, reports India Today.

Bowing to their demand, the driver gave the gang Rs 29,000 in total (Rs 9,000 cash and Rs 20,000 through Paytm).

The report further states that the unidentified miscreants took him to another isolated place, where they asked him to video call his wife. They then demanded the driver's wife to strip but assaulted him again when his wife denied to do so, thereby forcing the woman to strip during the call. The gang then allegedly took screenshots of the video-call.

Not in the mood to let the driver go, the gang later took him to a lodge from where he managed to escape on the pretext of going to the bathroom. The driver then reached Adugodi Police Station and registered a complaint for alleged blackmail, assault and for outraging the modesty of a woman.

Ola, issuing a statement on the matter said, "This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we deeply regret the harrowing experience the driver-partner and his family have allegedly been put through."

"We strongly condemn such acts of assault and have blacklisted the customer’s Ola account immediately on the complaint being registered with us. We are in touch with the driver-partner to extend support to him, and have been assisting the investigating authorities with all necessary information," it added.

