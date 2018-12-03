Mumbai: Man kidnapped, made to sweep office for not returning money

crime

Kandivli businessman arrested for abducting broker who failed to repay Rs 50,000

The businessman snatched the brokerâ€™s mobile phone and even locked him in his office at Kalbadevi. ILLUSTRATION/ RAVI JADHAV

The LT Marg police arrested a businessman for abducting a broker who had failed to return his money, on Saturday.

The businessman, Ashish Gandhi, 46, is a resident of Lokhandwala in Kandivli.

According to the police, Gandhi owns a fabrics shop in Kalbadevi. The victim, identified as Chandansingh Chauhan, 48, works as a broker in the cloth market.

A police officer said that Chauhan told them, “ I know Gandhi from 2017 and since then I have been working for him on 3 per cent brokerage.

In March last year, I had taken ` 50,000 from him for a deal, but was unable to return the money.”

Kidnapped and beaten

“I managed to give him Rs 10,000 but due to health issues I was unable to arrange for the rest of the amount and informed him about it. On November 30, around noon, when I was at Kalbadevi, Gandhi met me and dragged me to his shop, Deep Enterprises, where he asked me when I would return his money,” he further added.

He claimed Gandhi then started hitting him and at around 10 pm he took him to his office nearby. Here he forced him to remove his clothes and asked him to clean the place.

He allegedly even clicked pictures and made a video of Chauhan saying he owed him the money. Gandhi also snatched Chauhan’s mobile from him and allegedly locked him inside his office.

Kannada to inform wife

A police officer from LT Marg police station said, “ On December 1 around 9 am when Gandhi returned to his office, Chauhan asked him to give him his mobile, so that he could call his family members for the money. When Gandhi gave him his mobile, Chauhan called his wife and spoke to her in Kannada, revealing that he had been abducted by Gandhi and kept in his office at Kalbadevi where he was tied with a rope. He also told her to transfer ` 10,000 to Gandhi’s account.” Chauhan’s wife informed the police who rescued him.

Police booked Gandhi under Sections 363 ( kidnapping), 341 ( punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 ( punishment for wrongful confinement), 385 ( putting person in fear of injury) of the IPC and arrested him.

Rs 50,000

Amount of money broker took from the bizman

Rs 10,000

The money the broker managed to return

