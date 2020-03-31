Four More Shots Please 2 trailer: The ladies are back; are you ready?

Our favourite four best friends are back in an all-new season of the much-loved web series Four More Shots Please. The makers of the series dropped the trailer of season 2 and we can't keep calm! The show will start streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from April 17, 2020. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Milind Soman and more, the show is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and this season is directed by Nupur Asthana.

Watch the trailer of season 2 of Four More Shots Please below:

The series, which premiered in early 2019, follows four unapologetically flawed women who live, love, make mistakes, and discover what really makes them click. The witty, warm, funny and bold second season of the show kicks off in Istanbul marking a reunion of the "Flawsome" girls.

Season 2 of the popular show will see some fresh additions to the star cast. Replete with pop cultural references, the first season of Four More Shots Please! is the one thing you need to watch to get into the mind of the modern Indian woman.

