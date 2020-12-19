Four More Shots Please Season 3: We'll begin shooting in January 2021, says Kirti Kulhari

It has been a long wait for Kirti Kulhari, who was eager to join Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J for the third season of Four More Shots Please. The Tannishtha Chatterjee-helmed edition was to go on floors in April, before the pandemic threw a wrench in their plans. Now, Kulhari reveals that the Amazon Prime Video offering is set to roll in the new year.

"We have been trying to shoot since September. Understandably, people want to be careful on the sets, so there were many guidelines [laid down] by Amazon. Now, we'll begin shooting in January. The dates have yet to be locked," says the actor, who plays a lawyer in the series that revolves around the lives and loves of the four women protagonists. Though a chunk of the season is set in Europe, they will begin work on home turf first. "The first schedule will be in Mumbai. We will conduct the Europe stint once [the situation has improved] around the world."

