Four More Shots Please! Web Review: This shot is a fun one

We have to start this piece with a disclaimer: we watched the first season of Four More Shots Please! at one go. At the end of it, we thought: how long do we have to wait for the next season? We thoroughly enjoyed the all-women fare.

Sure, its premise could seem like Sex And The City (SATC) where four friends live in fancy South Bombay apartments, drink every night, and talk about sex. But scratch the surface, and the Amazon Prime Video show - like its inspiration - tackles issues modern Indian women face, through the perspective of its leads.

Damini (Sayani Gupta) is a journalist trolled for being a 'presstitute'; Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo) is a curvy girl struggling with body image issues while her mother pesters her to find a husband; Anjana (Kirti Kulhari) is a single mom who hasn't had sex in four years; and Umang (Bani J) is a small-town girl who is bisexual. As much as we'd like to believe that we have got used to talking about these issues, the fact that a mainstream show addresses them is a step in the right direction.

While writers Ishita Moitra and Devika Bhagat offer a tight script with great dialogues, the 10-episode series is elevated by brilliant performances by the leads (Gagroo shines), great production and chic styling.

Our only grouse are the scenes that remind us of SATC a bit much - Anjana checks out her vagina in a hand mirror (hello, Charlotte); in another sequence, Umang explains what kegel exercises are, like Samantha does. But why spoil a really good outing with these few glitches? We urge you to ignore the faux pas as the show is a fun ride that Indian OTT was missing.

