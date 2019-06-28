Four of a family commit suicide by consuming poison-mixed biryani in Khammam

crime

Representational Image

Khammam (Telangana): Police on Friday found four dead bodies in Sriram Nagar colony of Khammam town on Thursday night. They claim that the deceased is of a family that has allegedly committed suicide in their house.

According to reports, the deceased identified Ram Prasad, his wife Suchitra and their two daughters were found dead in their house.

"The family committed suicide by consuming poison-mixed biryani after 10.30pm on Thursday. Reasons for suicide are yet to be known. We are gathering details from the spot," Khammam Police said.

Ram Prasad was a private teacher and was presently working as a supervisor in a granite company.

Further investigation is underway.

