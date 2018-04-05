Four reasons why pastel is a trending colour this summer

Celebrity designer Sonaakshi Raaj and young ethnic designers Saumya and Bhavini Modi list the reasons why pastels are trending this season and what makes them ideal for ethnic wear





The latest and most trending change in the ever-evolving world of fashion is the introduction of pastels -- subtle yet elegant, minimal yet stylish. Celebrity designer Sonaakshi Raaj and young ethnic designers Saumya and Bhavini Modi list the reasons why pastels are trending this season and what makes them ideal for ethnic wear.

1. The colours around you define your mood and personality. Pastel shades are happy colours, and can easily be styled with other colours and prints. You can style a pastel pink with a dark purple or pastel blue with a minimal floral print.

2. Pastels are a classic spring staple and timeless enough for you to wear them year after year. Today's generation believes that less is more and pastels make for the most opulent choice. With summer on its way, pastels are the ideal shade to beat the heat. They feel breezy and are easy to style.

3. It is good for bridal wear as well. Pastels are perfect for navigating between seasons as they are safe and elegant. Colours like pistachio and vanilla cream are soothing and interesting to design and style.

4. Pastels can be designed in a variety of cuts and silhouettes. Whether it's anarkalis and lehengas or crop tops and dhoti pants, pastels fit into any silhouette. All in all pastels are a trending phenomenon that is here to stay.