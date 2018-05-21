Four simple ways to keep yourself hydrated in summer

Here are some simple ways to make fueling up with fluid throughout the day a little easier

Many people are so busy that they barely have time to eat, let alone pause for a water break, and you may find you often go hours and hours without quenching your thirst. But staying hydrated has real advantages, including helping you maintain your energy and focus so you can operate more efficiently, so it's important to give your drinking habits the attention they deserve. Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre gives some simple ways to make fueling up with fluid throughout the day a little easier

Always carry a water bottle

If you have a bottle within arm’s reach, it's very likely that you'll mindlessly sip from it throughout the day, without having to make a conscious effort. It is important to drink fluids during your workouts, especially if you are exercising outdoors or in a hotter climate. You should carry water with you while exercising. And it is necessary that you drink water in the few hours, leading up to your workout, as well as you need to be drinking water during the workout as well. It is recommended to drink a glass of water every 15 minutes during your exercise session

Have Infused Water

Drink infused water also called fruit-flavored water or fruit-infused water. Fruit-flavored water is a combination of fruits, vegetables, and herbs immersed in cold water. The health benefits of fruit-infused water include flushing toxins from your system, filling you up, so you don't eat much junk food, keeping your organs healthy while you are sweating, etc.

Electrolyte Drinks

Electrolytes are electrically-charged substances found in your blood, urine and other bodily fluids. They are essential to keep a healthy balance within the body and come in different forms, including chlorine, potassium, phosphate, magnesium, calcium and sodium. Sweat releases electrolytes, so in order to replenish them, you must consume foods and drinks that contain electrolytes like coconut water, citrus fruits, salt water, cranberry drink, watermelon juice, cucumber drink, etc.

Fruits and Vegetables

Another tip for staying hydrated in summer is adding fruits and vegetables with high water content to your diet. Strawberries, cucumbers and watermelon contain about 92 percent of water per volume. Other fruits with high water content are cantaloupe with 90 percent, grapefruit with 91 percent, and peaches with 88 percent. Pineapple, cranberries, orange and raspberries contain 87 percent water by weight. Also, vegetables like tomatoes, beetroot, carrots and celery contain water.

