Four Tamil Nadu fishermen injured in 'attack' by Sri Lankan pirates

Four boats, believed to be from the island nation had approached the fishermen and attacked them with iron rods and snatched away their catch, fishing nets, GPS equipment, at knife-point before fleeing

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were attacked allegedly by Sri Lankan pirates while they were fishing off Vedaranyam coast here, a fisheries department official said on Saturday. The fishermen belonging to Seruthur near here were attacked when they were fishing off the Thopputhurai coast last night, assistant director of fisheries department, Nagappattinam, K Gangadharan, said.

Four boats, believed to be from the island nation had approached the fishermen and attacked them with iron rods and snatched away their catch, fishing nets, GPS equipment, at knife-point before fleeing, the official said. The injured fishermen returned to the shore early today and all the four have been admitted to government hospital here.

