Four ways to enjoy outdoors

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sailing through it

Outdoors - Soak in Mumbai's landmarks on a sailing trip organised by Jack and Hill Adventures.

On December 28, 4 pm to 8 pm

At Gateway of India, Colaba.

Call 9833376765

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 2,000

A dose of history for the weekend

Trek - Hike your way up to 3,100 sq ft, where you will find Kothaligad, a small fort in Maharashtra that also goes by the name Petha. Witness a natural tank made out of a rock-cut cistern and caves with engravings that date back to the late 13th century.



On December 28, 9.50 pm to December 29, 12 pm

At Kothaligad, Karjat.

Call 8108408191

Log on to mumbaimountainhikers@gmail.com

Cost Rs 600

Let your hair down

Party - Gear into party mode at Sunburn Goa, a popular music festival, which promises a great line-up of electronic artistes.

On December 27, 28, 29

At Vagator, Goa.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 2,500 onwards

Beach, please!

Camp - Sign up for a beach camp that offers BBQ, live music, stargazing and walks.



On December 28, 4 pm to December 29, 10 am

At Revdanda Beach Fort, Alibaug.

Call 8433653200

Log on to eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 475

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates