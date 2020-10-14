4-year-old girl raped by relative in Hathras

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Sasni, Hathras on Tuesday. Police said the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered.

Circle Officer Ruchi Gupta said that the incident took place on Tuesday and the girl's condition is stable.

The incident came a month after a 19-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Hathras. She was rushed to a hospital in Aligarh, from where she was shifted to Delhi where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident triggered protests across the country, forcing the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. The court pulled up the police and the district administration for hurriedly cremating the victim's body at the dead of night.

