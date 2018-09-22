Frank Lampard and wife Christine welcome baby girl Patricia Charlotte

football

They have named her Patricia Charlotte after Lampard's late mother, who lost her battle with pneumonia in 2008

Former England footballer Frank Lampard's TV presenter wife Christine took to social media to announce that she delivered a baby girl. They have named her Patricia Charlotte after Lampard's late mother, who lost her battle with pneumonia in 2008.

Christine posted this above picture on Instagram and wrote: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love @franklampard." This will be Lampard's third daughter after Luna, 13, and Isla, 11, who he had with model Elen Rivas.

