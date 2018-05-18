Frank Lampard is excited over our family expansion, says wife Christine

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts yesterday

TV presenter Christine Lampard is pregnant with her first child with her former Chelsea star husband Frank. The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts yesterday.

Lampard posted this picture and captioned it, "We have some exciting news we wanted to share with you. The Lampard family is growing! My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn't be happier!!!" Christine posted the same picture and wrote, "The Lampard family are expanding!! I feel so excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless."

Lampard has two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 10, from a previous relationship, with girlfriend and model Elen Rivas. Former footballer Lampard married Christine in 2015.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates