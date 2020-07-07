Frank Lampard's ex-fiancee wants Coleen-Rebekah to 'end WAGs war'

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's former fiancee, Elen Rivas has a word of advice for warring WAGs Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen is embroiled in a legal battle with fellow English footballer Jamie Vardy's partner, Rebekah over leaking fake stories to the press via social media.

Elen, 45, who split with Frank in 2008, said she is shocked by the bitterness between the duo. "It is a nightmare for both and has been a big shock for everyone," Elen told British tabloid, The Sun.

"It's such a shame they are going to court. The wives and girlfriends that follow the England football team have always been like one big, happy family," she

added.

Elen urged the duo to make better use of the money. "Also, all the money they are going to spend in court could easily go to the NHS or key workers. Half a million pounds on lawyers seems such a waste when they could just sit down and talk. I hope they sort it out between them," she stressed.

Frank's ex, who was in Germany with Coleen for the 2006 World Cup, is a good friend of Rebekah too. "I know both girls so I don't want to take sides. I can't comment on who is right and who is wrong. But this would never have happened in my day."

