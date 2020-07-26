Fraudster alert! Amit Sadh warns of fake Twitter account pretending to be his digital team

On Saturday, Amit Sadh warned of a fake Twitter account @Team—AmitSadh that has been misguiding fans by claiming to be managed by the actor's team. Sadh clarified that he is not associated with any such account and directly communicates with followers from his own handle. He warned fans against imposters.

"Hey u lovely people! There has been an overpouring of love from you all and I'm truly touched. But I request u all to not make accounts like @Team_AmitSadh as it misguides people. I want to clarify it's not associated with me. I connect with my fans directly and will always!" Amit tweeted on Saturday, from his verified account @TheAmitSadh.

The actor is generally quite active on Twitter and personally replies to messages from fans and followers.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a web series based on the Uri surgical strike of September, 2016. Titled Avrodh: The Siege Within, the series casts Amit in the role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission. Avrodh: The Siege Within is inspired from the September 2016 Uri attacks and is based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless".

The show is directed by Raj Acharya, and it also features Darshan Kumar, Pavail Gulati, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Anant Mahadevan, Vikram Gokhale and Arif Zakaria. The 10-part series goes live on SonyLIV on July 31.

