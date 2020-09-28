Fraudster dupes people using Sonu Sood's name; don't believe such calls, urges actor

While actor Sonu Sood has been garnering praises for helping those in need amid the COVID-19 enforced lockdown, there are many who are using the actor's name to dupe people. Recently, Bollywood actor Vishal Lamba lodged a complaint with the Oshiwara police station against an unknown cyber fraudster for allegedly cheating people in the name of actor Sonu Sood.

In his complaint, Lamba, who is close to the actor, said a person received a call from a fraudster, who claimed to be Sood's manager. The accused told the person that if he wanted help from Sonu Sood, he should deposit Rs 1,700 into a bank account as processing fees, reports Hindustan Times.

Lamba further claimed that the fraudster stopped receiving calls after the man deposited the money.

Sood, who has become a 'true hero' amid the COVID-19 crisis for labourers and migrants said, "We are getting several complaints where such fraudsters are targeting the needy. They are taking anywhere between Rs 800 to Rs 10,000 on the pretext of helping them out. I have always been posting on my social media asking people to not believe such calls."

"I have even told these fraudsters, through my social media account, that if they are in need of money they can contact me and I will arrange a good job for them, and asked them not to cheat the needy. In one such incident, a woman who was in need of an ambulance for her mother was asked to deposit Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 by someone who said that he was from my team. The woman deposited the money but did not get an ambulance, because of which her mother died. I came to know about it after the incident, and later we helped her." Sood added.

Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar from Oshiwara police station said, "We have registered a case against the unknown person and started the investigation." The case has been registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

