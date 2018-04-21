Freak accident kills 7 in Ghaziabad

The incident occurred late on Friday when the wedding party of around a dozen people were headed to Khoda from Behrampur in Vijayanagar in Uttar Pradesh



In a freak accident, a child apparently disengaged the hand-brake of a car leading it to roll down a roadside gorge killing seven persons, including four women and a child, police said. The incident occurred late on Friday when the wedding party of around a dozen people were headed to Khoda from Behrampur in Vijayanagar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to survivors, the driver of the Tata Sumo had stopped over on the roadside and got out, when the child accidentally disengaged the brake forcing the vehicle to roll down the side of the national highway. The deceased include Om Prakash, 55, father of the groom. Six others have also been injured. They are said to be critical. The driver has since gone missing and a case has been filed against him, a police officer said.