Freddie Mercury's 'sex drive' revealed in new book

Iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury had once boasted about his "enormous sex drive", and how he would "go to bed with anything". The British singer-songwriter passed away on November 24, 1991, at the age of 45. He was suffering from AIDS at the time of death.

Facts about Mercury's sexual drive come to fore in a book, Freddie Mercury: A Life, In His Own Words. The revelation of his love life comes in a highlight interview featured in the book. "I've had a lot of lovers, of course, both male and female. I've tried relationships on either side, but my affairs never seem to last," Mercury revealed. He said that he reached a point in life where he was "living for sex" and wasn't too worried where he could satisfy his demands.

The performer added, "My sex drive is enormous. I sleep with men, women, cats -- you name it. I'll go to bed with anything."

